Recently Jamario Howards and his friends were sharing a meal at Brad's Diner in Oxford, Alabama, when they saw a woman named Eleanor eating alone. "Dang, I'd hate to eat alone," Howards thought, so he approached Eleanor and asked if he could sit with her. As they chatted, the elderly woman reveal she was a widower and this was the day before her 60th wedding anniversary to her late husband.





Howards immediately invited her to have dinner with him and his two friends. Eleanor now says she believes God sent her to the restaurant that night so she could be reminded of the kindness of strangers. Howards and his friends already feel like they're her "grandkids" and have all vowed to make time for their surrogate grandma -- meeting Eleanor at the restaurant for regular dinners.