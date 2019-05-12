Tech2Peace is convinced that it can. It's an independent initiative created and conducted by a young staff of students and volunteers. Their aim is to host high-tech and peace-building seminars focused on creating a lasting positive relationship between young Israelis and Palestinians.





Their mission is to equip the youth of Israeli and Palestinian society with the essential skills to ensure greater cooperation in the future. Participants may join in a seminar on Web Building, or 3D and Graphic Design, or Mobile App Development, and also an experiential workshop on conflict resolution, which helps humanize the Middle East conflict at a grassroots level. Tech2Peace says that following a seminar, participants will not only become peace-building ambassadors, but also have skills required to be employed in the world of High-Tech.