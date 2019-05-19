When he was a sophomore, Michael Watson of Canton, Ohio, weighted 325 pounds. Just 16 years old, he was (and is) 6'4", and knew he needed to loose weight. So he made changes in his diet, eating healthier options like eggs and oatmeal instead of pasta and pizza. In the spirit of Robert Frost, he decided to take "the road less travelled."





During his sophomore, junior and senior years, he walked four miles to and from school each day, regardless of the weather. He lost 115 pounds, and has been recognized at McKinley High where he was nominated for the "senior spotlight."