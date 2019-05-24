Back in 1989, librarian Elizabeth McChesney began visiting Chicago laundromats with books instead of laundry. She found kids who were not likely to attend story time at the local library but were eager to hear her read as the washers whirred. Her efforts helped inspire a nationwide initiative to bring libraries to laundromats.





Today, thanks to McChesney and a coalition of non-profits, thousands of families are benefitting from storytimes and bookshares at laundromats across America. Says Adam Echelman, executive director of Libraries Without Borders, "You're able to hold programs at a time and place that really meets people where they are."

