Braxton Moral is 17 and lives in a tiny town in southwest Kansas. When he was younger, he totally skipped the fourth grade but still felt bored at school. So his parents enrolled him in a few classesat local universities.





When he was 11, they signed him up for classes through Harvard's extention program, so he could take classes online too. This month he graduated from both high school and Harvard University. Now he plans to go to law school. He's not the first kid-genius to graduate from Harvard early, but he's the first kid to successfully pursue a four-year-high school degree, and a Bachelor's degree from Harvard at the same time.