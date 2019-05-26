Floyd Martin has been delivering mail to residents of Marietta, Georgia, for the past 20 years. He retired from his route this month, and probably expected a few handshakes or a cake to send him off. But instead, neighbors along his route decorated their mailboxes in his honor. They give him gifts and threw a tearful block party where they recalled his many kindnesses -- how he always picks up the newspaper and brings it to the door of elderly residents, and feeds neighborhood cats, and always has lollipops in his pocket for children. How much did the children on his route love him? On Career Day at school, little Mae Bullington dressed up as "Mister Floyd the Postman." He said he was flattered, and it really touched his heart.





For all these years, Martin has dreamed of visiting Hawaii. A GoFundMe page was launched by one of his customers, and quickly reached $13,000. That should be more than enough, since Delta Air Lines called and offered to fly him to Hawaii for free. Why didn't he retire sooner? "I could have left them a long time ago," he explained, "but I wouldn't....because I love them."