When Helen Danis, 97, told her granddaughter, Julie Huddon, that she never attended a prom, 48-year-old Julie decided seventy years was long enough to wait. Helen said she graduated during the Great Depression. Money was short and she could not afford to go to her prom. Julie's son Evan was a senior this year at Pilgrim High School in Warwick, Rhode Island. After checking with the principal to make sure Helen could attend, Julie invited her.





Helen and Julie joined Evan and his friends as they rode to the prom on a trolley. Later in the evening, Helen was named honorary prom queen! All the seniors clapped and cheered for her. Then they named school principal Gerald Habershaw honorary prom king, and he danced with Helen. Remembering her grandmother, Julie says, "She had a smile that didn't leave her face."