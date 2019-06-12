Volunteers in India (including children and the elderly) recently planted more than 66 MILLION trees in just 12 hours in a record-breaking environmental drive. About 1.5 million people were involved in the huge planting campaign, in which saplings were placed on the shores of the Narmada River in the state of Madhya Pradesh.





India has committed under the Paris Agreement to increasing its forests by millions of acres before 2030 to help combat climate change. Planting saplings in the river basin increases their chance to survive. Volunteers planted more than 20 different species of trees.