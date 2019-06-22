A 7-year-old girl in Fort Wayne, Indiana, set up a lemonade stand in order to help girls escape from human trafficking. And the idea was all her own. She set up her stand near her home, selling lemonade, Gatorade and water for $1 and donated her profits to Destiny Rescue. It's a Christian, non-profit organization that has helped save 4,000 children from sexual exploitation around the world since 2011.





She admitted her business started off a bit slow. "It made me feel happy, but then it made me feel anxious," she said, "I'm like uh oh, is this my only customer?" But customers soon arrived, and she was able to raise $472.04 to donate to the good cause. Her dad said "Its not something her mom or I asked her to do. This was all her idea."