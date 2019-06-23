Aneesh Agarwal is a junior at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. "I was shocked," he says, "to learn than 10 percent of the population doesn't have health insurance, so that 30 million people across the country don't have access to good, quality, affordable care." He's been interested in social innovation for several years, so he created a phone app connecting people to their nearest affordable health care clinic.





He says many people are not aware of their healthcare options, so his Clinic Locater App introduces users to the free or affordable clinics nearest them. Clinics have to meet certain requirements to be on his app. Patients must never be turned away for inability to pay, or for whatever service they need. So far, his app has over 1,000 clinics logged across America. He was surprised to find so many.