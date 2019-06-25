A lot of world records are pointless, like the guy from Indiana who once broke 46 wooden toilet seats over his head in less than a minute. But this world record actually made the world a better place. A huge crowd of scuba divers from several states got together recently in Deerfield Beach, Florida, and tried to beat the world record for "largest underwater cleanup."



Mike Stocker / Sun Sentinel

In the shadow of the International Fishing Pier, they cleared trash from the ocean floor, and they all had to be in the water doing it at the same time. Since they were near the fishing pier, they pulled out about 1,600 pounds of lead fishing weights, along with an unknown quantity of trash. Someone from Guinness came down from New York City to witness the cleanup. The previous record of divers was 614, set in Egypt in 2015. The American final count was 633, so we won the World Record by 19.