Allyn Pierce is an ICU nurse at a hospital in Paradise, California. Last year, he risked his life to save his patients from the Camp Fire, the deadliest wildfire in state history. He used his Toyota Tundra to shuttle patients to safety when the fire got near the hospital. He drove back and forth many times. The flames got so close that his doors were charred and his tail lights melted.





When Toyota heard about his heroism, they decided to replace his truck with a brand new Toyota Tundra, but only after they made a few modifications. They added a heavy-duty roof rack, bigger tires, a lift kit, and an on-board CO2 tank. And here's the best part. His charred doors had become like a badge of honor, so they gave the new Tundra a custom paint job to recreate the original look.