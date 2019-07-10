All 316 bus stops in the city of Utrecht, Netherlands, are buzzing with activity. They've been given green rooftops covered with sedum plants. Not only are the succulents good for improving air quality, they also help support the dwindling bee population. And they store rainwater, and provide a cooling environment in summer.





But wait. There's more. Sedum roofs are just one way Utrecht is improving its public transit. During the next few years, solar panels will be installed on every bus stop. And last February. town fathers announced they are replacing their current transit vehicles with a new fleet of electric busses.