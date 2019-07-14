An autistic student graduated from high school in New York last month. Now a video of him getting his diploma has gone viral because the crowd gave him a silent ovation. Jack Higgins lives about 50 miles north of New York City. He has severe autism which makes him very sensitive to noise. He wanted to walk across the stage like other grads, but was worried about crowd noise. So he did some practice runs with his teacher, where he'd plug his ears with his fingers. Then the principal ran an idea past his parents.





Before Jack walked into the gym, the principal asked other students to be totally silent for him. And the entire gym of teenagers actually stayed quiet for four minutes. In the video, Jack goes on stage, gets his diploma, and fist-bumps the principal. Then, on their own, his classmates rose to give him a silent standing ovation. Jack's principal says it's the most remarkable thing he's seen in his 31-year career.