A minor-league baseball game was played recently in York, Pennsylvania. It was dedicated to troops serving abroad, and local resident Jennifer Miller was invited to throw the first pitch, in honor of her son Shane, who's been stationed in Okinawa with the Marines for the past two years.





She threw the ceremonial pitch, and it was not a good one. The catcher began walking toward her, and she was ready to apologize for such a bad pitch when he lifted his mask, and it was Shane.Afterward she said she'd seen a lot of surprise reunions and secretly wished it would happen to her, but she never expected it. Best of all. Shane's tour is over now and he's home for good, so they'll be seeing a lot more of each other.