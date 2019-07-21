A manager at a Chick-Fil-A in Severn, Maryland was quick to help when he saw that a regular customer needed more than a chicken biscuit and coffee. Earlier this month, manager Daryl Howard was taking orders when a 96-year-old WWII veteran known to all employees as Mr. Lee came to the register and said he had a flat tire.





Mr. Lee said he barely made it to the store on three tires because one was so bad. Lee was able to park, but had no one to help him change the time. That's when Howard told the staff he needed to help this customer immediately. He jumped into action with hesitating. It took him about 15 minutes to change the tire, and he didn't know someone had taken pictures until later. Mr. Lee came back the next day and was very grateful.