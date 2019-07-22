Barry Farmer, 32, is a radio host in Richmond, Virginia. He grew up in the foster care system, so he always had plans to adopt a child someday. He never expected fulfill that plan when he was only 21 years old, and with a white child. But that's what happened. He was 21 when his foster care license was approved and he fostered 8-year-old Jaxon, who he soon adopted. After growing up fatherless himself, he says "Being a father means everything to me."





In 2013 and 2014, Barry met Xavier, 11, and Jeremiah, 4, who were both in foster care, and by 2015 he adopted both, giving Jaxon an opportunity to be a big brother. As a dad now with three sons, Farmer says it's important not to forget older children who are up for adoption. "I always say our children in foster care are like diamonds in the rough. Even if you find a diamond in the dirt, it still has value. Once you take that diamond and polish it and put it in a safe place, you begin to see how beautiful it is."