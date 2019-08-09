Eleven-year-old Ruben Martinez of El Paso, Texas, was very upset in the wake of the recent domestic terrorist attack at Walmart. He wanted to figure out a way to help heal his community, so he started the El Paso Challenge. He's challenging everyone in town to do 22 good deeds for each other. The number 22 honors the 22 victims who were murdered.





Ruben is suggesting things like, "Mow someone's lawn, visit a nursing home, pay for someone's lunch or dinner, donate to families in need, write someone a letter and tell them how great they are, and/or hold the door for everyone." His mother says he was having trouble dealing with what happened, and she explained they could not live in fear and that people in El Paso are loving.