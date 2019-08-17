A high school student from Iran is smarter than Albert Einstein. Tara Sharifi, 11, now lives in England and attends Aylesbury High School in Buckinghamshire. She recent took a Mensa IQ test for a child her age, and scored the highest number possible.





Even Albert Einstein's IQ is estimated at two points less than Tara's 162 point score. The "genuine benchmark" for the test is 140 points. Her score depended on her ability to understand the meanings of specific words and answer within a set period of time. Tara admitted she was shocked when she got the result. She said she never expected to score so high.