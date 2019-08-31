About a year ago, a dog named Monte was living at HALO Animal Rescue in Phoenix, Arizona. He'd been rescued from a kill-shelter in New Mexico, and last year, he was adopted by Mark Forbes, who trains animals to perform in movies.





Disney is remaking a live version of "Lady and the Tramp." A pretty cocker spaniel named Rose will be playing Lady, but where could they find a dog to play the Tramp? Forbes recognized that Monte was a natural for the part, so he's been cast and is on his way to movie stardom.