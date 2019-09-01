The Black String Triage Ensemble is a group of classical musicians who play music at Milwaukee, Wisconsin, crime scenes after law enforcement teams have left. Ranging in age from 11 to 75, the musicians hope that by playing music at the sites of gun violence and shootings, they can help ease the pain of nearby community members who are affected by the incident.





According to Ensemble founder Daybin Hallmon, "It's not necessarily so much for the family of the victims...but for everyone else in the neighborhood -- people who live next door, everybody that's in a space somehow devastated in some way by the impact of the crime." He hopes classical music will "sweep away the ashes" so neighbors don't carry them home.