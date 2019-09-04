Christian Moore was waiting in line for the doors at Minneha Core Knowledge Magnet Elementary School in Wichita, Kansas, to open one recent morning when he glanced aside and happened to notice second grader Conner Crites, 8, standing alone in a corner, crying. Conner has autism and felt overwhelmed by the first day of second grade.





Conner's mom, April, remembers, "Instead of overlooking him like most kids would have, Christian just reached over and grabbed his hand and made my son's day better." Christian's mom, Courtney, snapped this photo of her son's act of kindness and posted it on Facebook. It's gone viral.