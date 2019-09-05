Two sisters from Delaware read children's books on their Facebook Live account every week night. Zaria Willard, 13, ad her 8-year-old sister Hailey visit their library to find books to read on social media. They have already garnered over 10,000 fans.





Both sisters love books, and know some children don't have access to them, and parents might not have time to read at night. They have been able to share their stories with over 100 listening children every night. "We presented this idea to my mom and she agreed it would be great," said Zaria. "She personally doesn't want us to be on social media, but we all agreed being on it in a positive way would help light the world."