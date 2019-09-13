Anthony Jovic is shown below holding his baby son Matthew. The man on the right is Matthew today. He's in the newest class of New York City firefighters which will graduate September 24. Anthony lost his life while fighting fires on 9-11. Matthew is a "legacy" graduate. In fact, 13 of the students graduating this month are legacy grads -- children of first responders who died.





In addition to those 13, there are at least three more legacy grads, including the son of a New York Police Department officer. The class also includes two sets of siblings. One set is a brother and sister of two brothers who are already firefighters.