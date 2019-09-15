A Japanese photographer managed to capture the magical moment (below) when a train conductor stopped to show appreciation for his son. In a Twitter post, Yasuto Inagaki describes how his son, who adores all things locomotive, had been admiring the bullet trains at the Nagano Station platform.





The conductor of one of these trains just stepped off a newly-arrived transit car and saw the eager boy watching from the platform. The conductor approached the boy, gave him his had, and offered a cheerful salute. It seemed like a small gesture, but Inagaki said it meant more to his son than meeting Mickey Mouse.