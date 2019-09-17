14-year-old Cale Wrenn is a freshman struggling to make friends at Reidsville High School in North Carolina. Other students picked on him because he is short. He told his older sister they made him eat lunch by himself. She felt terrible, and put his plight on social media. Her post caught the eye of a few high school seniors.





According to Demontez Canada, a member of the high school football and basketball teams, "We decided to catch Cale off guard at lunch and eat with him, and show him around the school and make sure he was okay and give him a few friends. Cale was stunned by the students' kindness. He said, "It's really nice to know that there are people who care."