Hollie Beliew-Shaw shared this photo on Facebook of school custodian Esther McCool with Hollie's daughter Kenlee, who has autism, when Kenlee became overwhelmed by the noise in the school cafeteria (we all remember how loud they were!). Miss Esther, as she's known during her six years at Passmore Elementary in Alvin, Texas, joined the fourth-grader who had laid down on the stage and covered herself with a blanket.





"She saw that Kenlee was having a bad day and the noise was bothering her, so she just laid down with her," said Rachel Moore, a communication coordinator for the Alvin Independent School District. Kenlee's mom shared the heartwarming moment on Facebook to show the compassion and love school district employees show to their students.