Thanks to a $20 million gift from the Bedari Foundation, the newly-established UCLA Bedari Kindness Institute will support world-class research on kindness. It will create opportunities to translate that research into real-world practices, and serve as a global platform to communicate its findings.





Housed in the division of social sciences, the institute hopes to use its research to empower citizens and inspire leaders to build more humane societies. UCLA Chancellor Gene Block says "this will allow us to have a real social impact of future generations."