There's a 10-year-old girl in Kentucky named Ryan Neighbors who has spina bifida. She's been in a wheelchair her whole life. Her school never lets her feel left out, but recently planned a field trip to the Falls of the Ohio. It would require hiking. She's had to skip similar trips before, but not this time.





Jim Freeman teaches in a classroom next to Ryan's. She's not even his student, but he volunteered to carry her all day, just so she wouldn't miss out. Ryan's mom has a special backpack her daughter can ride in, so Jim strapped it on and hiked all day with a 10-year-old kid on his back. He downplayed it, and said he was happy to help.