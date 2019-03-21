There really isn’t many things we do that our core and abdominals aren’t involved.

Our core is our back’s biggest support system and helps balance our bodies in everything we do.

So, aside from looking good in a bikini, our midsection really is the “core” to our bodies functions.

Our move today is a Core (Static Hold) Leg Extension. You will need a mat and a flat surface for this exercise. And you’ll notice that while holding this move and focusing on the core your upper and lower body will be putting in the work as well. So, you could say this is a total body exercise.

Begin this move by sitting on your mat. Extend your legs out straight in front of you, and place your hands either on each side of you for balance or you can cross them over your chest.

Roll your shoulders back and down, and lift for chest. Slightly leaning your upper body back at a small angle to engage the midsection, proceed to lift your feet off of the ground. Your rear end is the only thing on the floor, everything else is elevated. Once your feet are lifted, you will feel a deep engagement in your core.

Now, simply hold this position for as long as you can. Either watch the clock and hold it for a determined amount of time, or count to a certain number in your head.

Once you reach your desired time, release the feet and take a small break. Then return to the same hold for at least three sets.

If you are unable to get up and down from the floor, you can perform this move by sitting in a chair. Just inch your rear end to the edge of the seat and lean your upper body back slightly. Grasp each side of the chair and lift your legs from the floor.

Either way you choose, you will definitely feel this movement. This is great on its own when you only have a few moments to yourself or you can add this in to any core exercise routine.





-- Marlo Alleva, an instructor at Gold’s Gym and group fitness coordinator at Fontaine-Gills YMCA, in Lakeland, Floridacan be reached at faluvzpa@msn.com.