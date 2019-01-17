TO STOP DRUG DEALING:

Report tips to the Pike County District Attorney’s Office Detective bureau at 570-296-3482.

The Wayne County District Attorney's Office may be reached at 570-253-4912.

IF YOU ARE A VICTIM OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE OR SEXUAL ASSAULT, call either of these 24-hour/ 7-day a week help lines. Their services are free of charge and confidential. Call NOW:

Call 570-253-4401 Victim’s Intervention Program, Honesdale;

Call 570-296-4357 Safe Haven of Pike County, Milford

TO STOP ELDER ABUSE: To report abuse, neglect, exploitation or abandonment of an elderly person, or you are a victim of elder abuse, call the Wayne County Area Agency on Aging hotline at 1-800-648-9620 or the Pike County Area Agency on Aging hotline at 1-800-233-8911. Reports can be made 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Reports can also be made to the state hotline at 1-800-490-8505.

TO GET CANCER INFORMATION:

For more information on cancer 24 hours a day, seven days a week, call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 or visit www.cancer.org.

FOR DRUG OR ALCOHOL ISSUES:

Help is available locally:

• Wayne County Drug & Alcohol Commission 570-253-6022

• Catholic Social Services of Pike County 570-296-1054

• Pyramid Healthcare Inc., 2515 Route 6 Suite B, Hawley, PA 18428; call 888-694-9996

pyramidhealthcarepa.com

FOR SUICIDE PREVENTION:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK [8255]

TO STOP GAMBLING:

National Council on Problem Gambling - Call or text the confidential helpline 24/7: 1-800-522-4700

FOR INFORMATION ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH:

Call the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Help Line, Monday- Friday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. ET: 1-800-950-6264





