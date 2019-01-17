PALMYRA TWP. (Pike) - PA State Police, Blooming Grove, responded to the Interstate 84 East Rest Area in Pike County, Friday, January 11, for a report of a man inside a vehicle exposing his private area.

Upon arrival, a vehicle was observed matching the description given by a passerby. Contact was made with the sole occupant of the 2007 Honda LTD CRV. The person in the vehicle identified himself as Jose Miguel Colon, a 50 year old resident of Peekskill, NY.

Trooper P. Quinn stated that after speaking with Colon it was determined that Colon was in possession of methamphetamines and related paraphernalia.

It was also determined that Colon was in fact the male seen by a passerby conducting an indecent act with his private area, within his vehicle while traveling on the interstate.

Colon was taken into custody and later lodged at the Pike County Correctional Facility.



