WALLENPAUPACK - Safe2Say Something, another means for students to report life threatening situations and other urgent issues 24/7, is now in effect at Wallenpaupack Area School District.

Keith Gunuskey, Assistant Superintendent, explained the initiative at the January 14 school board session. The new statewide tool allows students a confidential means to report a concern or imminent danger at any hour, via telephone help-line, app or website. The Office of Attorney General (OAG) Crisis Center in Harrisburg receives the tip, and immediately relays it to school officials, and if it is of a life threatening nature, to the county 9-1-1 communications center.

The Safe2Say Something hot line number is 1-844-SAFSAY.

The new method of reporting a crisis, Gunuskey stressed, does not replace confiding in a trusted adult at school, or calling 9-1-1 in an emergency. In a real emergency when someone is in imminent danger, they need to call 9-1-1.

Wallenpaupack high school and middle school students will receive a training session in Safe2Say Something on January 30. The new tool, however, became active at 8 a.m., January 14, 2019.

Act 44 of 2018, which was passed in the summer, enabled the OAG to establish the Safe2Say Something school safety anonymous tip program.

The program allows individuals - of any age - to submit secure and anonymous safety concerns to help identify and intervene when unsafe and /or harmful behaviors take place. This includes all grade levels, from kindergarten through 12th.



Anonymity is key



“The key word is anonymous,” Gunuskey said.”Sometimes students feel pressure not to report - the whole rat mentality and things of that nature really makes them concerned about saying something may be happening in school or to one of their friends.”

Middle and high school youth, and the adults around them, need to know how to recognize warning signs and signals, especially on social media from persons who may be a threat to themselves or others.

Students will be taught in the warning signs and signals, to take them seriously and act immediately, and to say something. “To know that information and to say nothing is really not a help to anyone, and that’s when we have disasters,” he said.

OAG Crisis Center extracts as much information as they can from the caller. The concern, incident or threat is then categorized as either “life safety” or “non-life safety” based on OAG approved definitions.

“Life safety tips” are reported to the school district crisis team 24 hours a day; non-life safety tips are relayed to the district between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

County 9-1-1 dispatch in both Wayne and Pike Counties have also been trained in Safe2Say Something.

Since WASD straddles two counties, the district crisis team will have to quickly determine where a student lives, when appropriate help must be dispatched to that student’s address.



Hoaxes under 1%



The district crisis team must document the interventions that were taken at school, to ensure they did anything they could to mitigate the concern.

Gunuskey related that three to six percent of the high schooler middle school students who were trained in using the tool, will be using it to report a tip.

The number of tips in the first 48 to 72 hours is expected to be greater, because of concerns some students may have been having but up to that point had not said anything.

The OAG advises that approximately 40 to 60% of tips are likely to be about life safety, of which 10 to 15% will be “very serious.”

Suicide, suicidal ideas, depression, anxiety, substance abuse, school violence, bullying, cyber-bullying and gang violence are likely to be the top tip submissions.

According to the OAG, hoax or false claims are less than one half of one percent. All tip submissions will be kept anonymous, with the exception of the rare hoax or a tipped with malice or poor intentions. In that instance, the school district may request a court order to try and find out who made the tip. Gunuskey said there is no guarantee that the district will be successful.

“Obviously we are looking for as much intervention in a positive way on our students’ lives,” Gunuskey said. “I should say our community- a lot of things that happen not only happen in school but outside of school and we want to be in touch… We want to be able to have a positive impact and help them with the resources that we have available.”



Funding



Act 44 allowed for $60 million to be made available and divided up among the districts. Each of the 501 Pennsylvania school districts that applied received $25,000.

Gunuskey said the money is being used at Wallenpaupack to update security systems and cameras.

That left $40 million available through competitive grants.

The Safety and Security Committee sent out the requirements for the grants.

Gunuskey was named the School Safety & Security Coordinator for WASD. The district crisis team consists of Gunuskey; Superintendent Michael Silsby; High School Principal Jim Kane; Middle School Principal Christopher Caruso and South School Principal Mark Kirsten.

Silsby stated that this is not unlike what they do now. When school officials are alerted after-hours to a situation, they have always contacted the appropriate authorities to intervene.

“This does at least give them an avenue to call the number where they know it will have someone respond,” Silsby said.

Special training will be provided to district officials on how to determine the credibility of a threat, and how the district needs to respond.



Met with other schools, police



Gunuskey is writing the grant applications and making sure the staff is trained. Support staff, drivers, teachers and administrators have to be versed in how to respond to emergencies. The state increased the standards, and Gunuskey added that he has no concern that WASD will meet them.

On January 11, WASD held a joint meeting with Wayne Highlands, Western Wayne and Delaware Valley school districts, and about 30 local law enforcement from Wayne and Pike Counties.

Gunuskey said that the meeting was very productive and it was great to see that everyone understands how the program will work.

School security has been redefined. An “SRO” or Student Resource Officer, is a local police officer or State Police member that is assigned to the school. What is in place at Wallenpaupack are SPOs, or School Police Officers.

Gunuskey related that Wallenpaupack’s SPOs are all properly certified.

“It is important that our students know that we have more resources in school today available to them than ever before. We want that to be the first line of defense. We want the students to feel comfortable in speaking with counselors and teachers and administrators and conveying any potential problems or concerns that they have,” he said.



