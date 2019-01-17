HONESDALE - A forecast of heavy snow for this weekend has forced the Wayne Memorial Hospital Auxiliary to reschedule its annual Mistletoe Ball from this coming Saturday to Saturday, March 16. The venue will be the same, Silver Birches in Tafton.

“This is a safety issue,” said Nancy Moro, co-chair of the Mistletoe, “we do not want people driving on icy roads and possibly putting their lives in danger.”

The ball, the Auxiliary’s biggest fundraiser of the year, will still be themed “A Night at the Oscars,” said Moro, “only now—think spring!” Moro added that the hospital would also be making a surprise announcement the night of the ball, but she declined to give details—“otherwise it wouldn’t be a surprise.”

Tickets are still available. Attendees with tickets are asked to please call Joan Buehl to let her know if you still are able to attend in March. Buehl’s phone number is 570-226-9750.

Proceeds from the Mistletoe will benefit a fund to purchase resources such as equipment and information systems to help recruit medical professionals. The event includes dinner, dancing, a fabulous basket raffle and more. Visit wmh.org to find out more about the WMH Auxiliary.





