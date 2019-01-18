PIKE COUNTY - The Point in Time of Unsheltered Persons Experiencing Homelessness (PIT Survey) will take place on Wednesday, January 23.

This annual survey is done across the entire United States and provides a snapshot of the number of homeless and unsheltered persons at a single point in time. This survey is performed under the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Under the leadership of volunteer Theresa Rocco, Pike County Hands of Hope (PCHOH) will provide survey teams to seek unsheltered homeless persons throughout Pike County. The teams will participate in a training session at 8 p.m., and operate in the field from 10 p.m. until about midnight or slightly later on January 23.

The PCHOH teams seek information from public safety officials as well as churches and other organizations that may have information on where homeless persons will be staying that evening.

This survey is important because it locates persons in our communities who desperately need assistance and provides hard data on homelessness in Pike County.

Combined with the data from adjacent communities and throughout the state and country, this information can lead to future funding to support of our less fortunate citizens.

Homeless persons found in the survey can be given advice and contacts they need to find suitable housing.

"Our volunteers will go out to specified areas in Pike County in teams and will have sleeping bags, warm blankets, socks, hats, gloves, protein bars, and a few other items donated by our community with them to be handed out if the person(s) do not want to come in out of the cold. We can offer them a warm place to go to if they need along with contact information for services they might be able to use,” Rocco said.

PCHOH is asking the public to contact them with leads or information they have on the location of specific unsheltered homeless persons in Pike County. This includes people sleeping in places such as vehicles, parking lots, abandoned buildings or campsites. Persons staying with friends or relatives are NOT counted in the survey.

Contact PCHOH via email at info@pikecountyhoh.org or leave a message on the Hopeline by calling 570-296-4673.

If you are interested in volunteering and assisting with the PIT Survey, please contact PCHOH using the same email and phone number given above.

Pike County Hands of Hope is a 100% volunteer run, non-profit (501c3) organization committed to promoting public awareness and educating the community on the issue of homelessness and providing assistance to the hungry, homeless, and near homeless people of Pike County, PA.

PCHOH relies on donations from the community in order to provide services and assistance to our community. Please email them at info@pikecountyhoh.org if you are interested in volunteering or making a donation.





