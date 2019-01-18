Tafton Ambulance Company has been designated as Hawley Borough’s secondary service provider after Commonwealth Health.

HAWLEY - Tafton Ambulance Company has been designated as Hawley Borough’s secondary service provider after Commonwealth Health. That leaves Hawley Ambulance & Rescue Company to be among the “nearest available” to respond to an emergency, if neither Commonwealth nor Tafton were available.

Council made the decision at their first meeting of 2019, on January 9.

Tafton Ambulance sent a letter to the borough requesting to be the secondary provider for Basic Life Support (BLS). Tafton is the primary BLS provider for Palmyra Township (Pike County).

Commonwealth Health, a paid ambulance transport and paramedic service based in Scranton, was granted renewal as primary responder for the borough, at the December 2018 meeting. Commonwealth was first named as primary responder last January.

Borough President Ann Monaghan, referring to the letter from Tafton Ambulance, related that Tafton is currently “third or fourth in line.” The letter states, “Our mutual aid coverage could be the difference between life and death.”

Tafton has a paid crew and a backup volunteer crew.

Hawley Fire Chief Scott Mead explained that designating Tafton would save significant time in reaching a patient. At present, if Commonwealth does not respond after three tones, Hawley would be dispatched, but given Hawley’s difficulty assembling enough volunteers to make up a required crew, precious time would be lost.

Mead said that Hawley Ambulance is still being dispatched but is unaware of when the last time they were called out.

Another ambulance service, from Samaritan Emergency Medical, based in Tobyhanna, also sent a letter to Hawley Borough asking to be considered.

The motion passed to designate Tafton Ambulance as secondary BLS provider, without dissenting votes. Tafton Ambulance will be asked to visit Hawley Council at the February meeting to make a presentation.

Mead added that Tafton is already the first responder for emergency medical calls in Cromwelltown, the neighborhood adjacent to Hawley Borough in Palmyra Township- Pike County. The only vehicular access to Cromwelltown requires passing through Hawley Borough.

Hawley Council meets on the second Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Borough Hall, 94 Main Avenue. The office may be contacted at 570-226-9545.












