“Armed and dangerous,” police warn

TEXAS TWP. - An assault between two women at Two Guys Restaurant, Thursday, January 17, led to a gun being drawn and the armed woman fleeing. PA State Police, Honesdale, subsequently issued a bulletin asking the public for tips to track her down.

A felony warrant was issued for Charisse Danielle Colon, a white,non-Hispanic female, age 42. Her last known address was Hawley.

The incited occurred during the noon hour at the restaurant at the Route 6 Plaza, outside of Honesdale.

According to State Police, another woman was being physically attacked by Colon. Several patrons pulled Colon off the victim. Colon then allegedly pulled a semi-automatic handgun, racked the slide and pointed the weapon at the victim and her eight-year old daughter. Colon then fled the scene.

Trooper F.C. Jamison Warner said that an active warrant was issued, and an active investigation was underway to locate and apprehend Colon.

She is being charged with Terroristic Threats and several related charges.

State Police warned the public to not try and apprehend Colon, as she should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Colon are encouraged to contact PA State Police at 570-253-7126 or call 9-1-1.