REGION - Several area hospitals have issued recommendations or restrictions concerning visitation during the current flu season.



Wayne Memorial



Wayne Memorial Hospital is asking all visitors with cold or respiratory symptoms to please refrain from visiting patients at the hospital. Due to an uptick in influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), the hospital is also asking that children 12 and under not visit its maternity unit, New Beginnings, at this time.

“We have seen an elevation in patients experiencing symptoms coming to our Emergency Department, as well as among our staff,” said Kay Daley, RN/Infection Control. “This has prompted us to take extra precautions to safeguard our entire community of patients, visitors and staff.”

Daley asked that people who find themselves coughing, sneezing, suffering a runny nose or running a fever please consider calling a patient at the hospital instead of visiting them in person.

Daley encourages everyone to practice good respiratory hygiene, such as not coughing into your hands but into a tissue which you immediately discard. Frequent hand washing to deter the spread of a virus is also recommended. Sanitizing stations for staff and visitors are located throughout Wayne Memorial Hospital.

According to the latest reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the flu is widespread among 30 states. While the proportion of outpatient visits for the disease decreased slightly in the first week of January, visits remain above the national baseline. The incidence of influenza A was elevated in Region 3, which includes Pennsylvania.



Other nearby hospitals



Commonwealth Health is modifying its visitation guidelines during the cold and flu season.

In order to protect its patients and to prevent the spread of disease to the community, Commonwealth Health is asking people who are sneezing, coughing, running a fever or experiencing a runny nose or other respiratory symptoms to refrain from visiting patients at any of its hospitals.

The health care network also asks that children younger than 12 refrain from visiting the hospital at this time.

The request is aimed at protecting both patients and visitors during this season of increased cases of flu, cold and other respiratory illnesses.

Commonwealth Health hospitals include Berwick Hospital Center, First Hospital, Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital of Scranton, Tyler Memorial Hospital and Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

In addition, Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton includes among their visitor guidelines, to refrain from visiting the hospital if you have any signs of illness, such as a cough, runny nose or fever. If you are not sure whether it is safe to visit, please ask your doctor or one of the nurses caring for the patient you push to visit.

Information has been requested concerning the visitation policy at Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis, NY. Bon Secours may be contacted at 845-858-7000.



Flu shots recommended



The Wolf Administration is encouraging Pennsylvanians to get a flu shot if they haven’t already, as the number of influenza cases escalated statewide heading into 2019.

Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine and the Department of Health joined with Penn State Health nurses January 8 to distribute free flu shots at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.

“The flu is serious and can be deadly, which is why it’s important for everyone to take the proper precautions to protect themselves, their loved ones and anyone they meet,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “January and February tend to be the most intense months of the flu season when it comes to illnesses, and there’s no better measure to protect yourself than to get a flu shot.”

The number of laboratory-confirmed flu cases statewide on Dec. 29 reached 6,435, and more than 4,000 of those occurred during the second half of December. Eight people have died from flu-related causes.

The PA Department of Health reports that between Sept.30, 2018 and Jan. 12, 2019, there were 197 reported influenza cases in Wayne County, and 51 in Pike County.

Monroe County has had 334; Lackawanna County, 504; Luzerne County, 1323 and Susquehanna County, 43.

“It may be January, but it’s not too late to get a flu shot,” Dr. Levine said. “The best strategy to protect yourself is combining the flu shot with covering your mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing, frequently washing your hands, and disinfecting surfaces such as doorknobs and countertops.”

Dr. Levine noted the flu shot can often diminish the severity of symptoms a person might experience should they come down with the flu. Flu shots are available at your doctor’s office, pharmacy, local walk-in clinic or grocery store.

Influenza is a contagious disease, caused by the influenza virus. It attacks the nose, throat and lungs and may include the following symptoms:

Fever; Headache; Tiredness; Dry cough; Sore throat; Nasal congestion; and Body aches.

The best way to prevent the flu is to get vaccinated each year. Everyone six months of age and older should get the flu vaccine each season. It takes about two weeks for the antibodies from the vaccine to develop protection against infection.

Additional information on how to stay healthy and prevent the flu can be found on the Department of Health’s website at www.health.pa.gov or on Facebook and Twitter.