PIKE COUNTY -The Pike County Hands of Hope Board elected Karen Rice as President, Fred McNeely as Vice President, and Rev. Robert Misiak, Treasurer, effective January 1, 2019.

Ms. Rice, a Realtor at Chant Realty in Hawley, led successful fund-raising projects for Hands of Hope and brings her social media skills to the leadership position. Mr. McNeely, a mortgage loan officer with Supreme Lending, does active liaison work with churches and other organizations to supplement the financial support Hands of Hope provides to people in need. Rev Misiak is pastor of the Lords Valley Community Church and was instrumental in the recent start of the Hands of Hope food distribution program in conjunction with Second Harvest Food Pantry.

On Wednesday evening, January 23, Pike County Hands of Hope will be surveying the extent of homelessness in the county. The purposes are to offer homeless assistance and to provide data that may lead to funding for services. Volunteers are needed for this annual, nationwide event, known as the Point in Time of Unsheltered Persons Experiencing Homelessness (PIT Survey). See the story on page A3.

Pike County Hands of Hope is a not-for-profit Pennsylvania corporation and a United Way Agency. It provides emergency shelter for homeless persons in Pike County, rental placement assistance for sustainable housing, food services, and referral services.

Contact info@pikecountyhoh.org, or the Hopeline at 570-296-HOPE (4673) to seek services, get information, or to volunteer at Hands of Hope.



