HAWLEY - The first major winter storm since the early storm that hit in November, left about eight inches of snow in the Hawley Lake Region, last Saturday night, Jan. 19. Rain, freezing rain and sleet followed on Sunday, and more snow. Then came the arctic plunge, with the mercury hitting six below zero Fahrenheit Monday morning. All over, people were shoveling, blowing snow and scraping, and trying to stay warm. The Buselli family, of Hawley, made the most of it!

The children of Kaitlin and Brett Buselli, Reagan, Declan and Reilly, built a very creative and icy snowman. The snowman was so creative that he held an artist’s pallet and paint brush and donned an artist’s cap as he appeared to be rendering a self-portrait on an easel set up in the snow. Reagan Buselli was photographed next to it, pallet and brush in hand, and a copy of the famous Norman Rockwell self-portrait painting.

“We call this ‘Quadruple Self Portrait’ by Snowman Rockwell,” said Mrs. Buselli.



