HONESDALE - An open call has been made for artists in all mediums for presentation on The Great Wall of Honesdale 2019.

The Wall is entering its fourth year and has become a landmark in Wayne County. More than 100,000 cars a week pass by The Wall and see the 11’ x 17’ foot panels.

It is located in plain view of motorists heading south on Main Street, next to CVS Pharmacy on the grounds of the former DSFI manufacturing plant.

The 2019 edition will premiere in May and remain on display for a year. Each artist is permanently featured on The Wall’s website, which includes a link to their personal website.

For detailed entry information go to www.thegreatwallofhonesdale.com.



