WALLENPAUPACK - Susan Rode, of Lords Valley, has been selected as the WAHS Fine Arts Student of the Month for January.

WALLENPAUPACK - Susan Rode, of Lords Valley, has been selected as the WAHS Fine Arts Student of the Month for January.

Susie has been involved in the fine arts disciplines of drawing, sculpture, and painting. She has been involved with the Art Club, Art Honor Society, and National Honor Society, and has served as the head manager of the football team.

Susie plans to attend college, and to earn a Masters degree in Art Education.



