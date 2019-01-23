HAWLEY - Just Jackets, Hawley Rotary’s winter jacket collection for Wallenpaupack schools, distributed 82 jackets to all five schools in the district. The jacket collection has been an annual project of Hawley Rotary for the past 14 years, during which time over 1,200 jackets for children have been distributed.



In addition to jackets purchased by Hawley Rotary, The Hawley Public Library, the Honesdale National Bank (Lake region) and Michelle’s Family Hair Salon in Greentown and Watson’s Deli in White Mills also served as collection sites.

“Hawley Rotary much appreciates the help of the four collection sites as well as the publicity and encouragement through The News-Eagle. The generous response of the Hawley/Lake Wallenpaupack community by donating jackets was also a major contributor to the success of the Just Jackets project,” stated Melanie Tek-Visgilio, project chair.







