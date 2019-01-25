TIMELINE

1814 - The former Sheriff’s Office at 500 Broad Street was built to serve as Pike County’s original courthouse.

1873 - When the new brick courthouse was built, the stone building became the jail house.

1995 - It was used for the prison until 1995 when the Pike County Correctional Facility was opened in Blooming Grove Township.

2016 - Milford Borough agrees to deal with Pike County, to accept the present Sheriff’s Office in exchange for concessions to build the courthouse annex.

2019 - Plans made by the Borough to move in February, into the former Sheriff’s Office.

MILFORD BOROUGH - Milford Council President Frank Tarquinio, at the January 7th meeting, stated that the budget for the move to the new office at the corner of 500 Broad Street and West High Street was originally $10,000, but that has grown substantially, mostly due to security concerns.

A security camera system will monitor the entire building as well as a spot to be designated as a “safe zone” for those who exchange children, or do other business requiring an extra measure of safety. The cost of locks to secure the building was approximately $3,000. A “buzz-in” door to allow access into the borough secretary’s office was also added due to recent events in other municipalities.

President Tarquinio asked for a motion to approve $19,000 to cover the cost of refurbishing and outfitting the former Sheriff’s Office into a move-in condition for the police department and borough office. Carpeting will need replacing at a later date. There will be an open house scheduled for the public and the move into the building should take place in the first week in February.

The current office building/police headquarters is adjacent to the Borough Hall building on West Catherine Street and is in poor condition. That building is being vacated with no definitive plans for the property as of yet. The Borough Hall will continue as the place for public meetings and there is office space in the upstairs which the borough is seeking to lease.



Background



[Additional information] The new police headquarters and borough offices will be the “old stone jail,” most recently used by the Pike County Sheriff’s Department. When the Pike County Courthouse Annex was being planned, the county swapped the Sheriff’s Office building with the borough in exchange for vacating portions of Gooseberry Lane and Peach Street for the annex, and the borough-owned front lawn of the courthouse, needed to expand the courthouse septic system. The annex was completed in the summer of 2018, and the Sheriff’s Department was the first county department to move over.

[Editor’s note: This story is part one of three parts, from the January 7 Milford Council report.]

The Milford Borough Council meets on the first Monday of each month at Borough Hall, 109 West Catharine Street, Milford. Please visit the borough’s website at www.milfordboro.org for detailed information. The Council also holds Workshop meetings on the third Tuesday of every month from 7 to 9 p.m. The public is welcome to attend and observe these meetings and workshops.





