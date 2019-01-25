HAWLEY - Through a one-barrel system, Ronnie Passaro will share his beer brewing passion with the world. Slated to open this summer, Hopping Eagle Brewing Company will be a nanobrewery based on the ground floor of the Hawley Silk Mill.



A brewing kit from his fiancé Maggie Andrews, sparked Passaro’s interest in the industry seven years ago. After years of mixing and sharing his brews with family and friends, Passaro said he is ready to start small with the one-barrel system, but there is “room to grow.”

As much as Passaro likes drinking beer, he especially enjoys sharing what he creates with others. Brewing is something Passaro said he likes, because it gives him a chance to be creative as he starts “from scratch” and mixes ingredients to come up with a beer.

Andrews said there is “a lot of character” to the brewery’s location, in addition to the mill’s history. She believes Hopping Eagle Brewing Company’s location in the mill offers a “feel for a brewery.”

As for beer, Passaro likes them because of the many styles and so, he said brewing is comparative to cooking with the many “combinations of ingredients” that lead to varying flavors. Andrews added that brewing is “like an experiment.”

Passaro is the brewer because of his passion, but also Andrews said the industry requires a lot of dedication due to the continual need to clean. Passaro explained that 90 percent of brewing is cleaning, and just 10 percent is actual brewing.

As a one-barrel brewery, Passaro said while there are different sized kegs, there are about 300 beers in a barrel. But, being just one barrel, doesn’t mean he will be limited to one type of beer. Instead, the differing beers come about because of the various fermenters, which will allow him to try new recipes.

While Passaro will have his staple beers, he plans on having “experimental beers” which will allow for customers to try more and once his system grows, there will be recipes set, he said. With so many ingredients needed to make beer, Passaro explained that he is able to make new and different beers because the possibilities allow for the varieties to be “endless.” Additionally, there are styles of beer so brewers are able to go “beyond that style” as they experiment with fruits and such to allow for numerous options.

As the seasons change, so too will the beers since there will be “seasonable beers” said Passaro. Some of his staple beers have already been created, such as an India pale ale in addition to a maple brown ale, a stout and a raspberry blonde ale.

Since there are other breweries in the region, Passaro said he expects his usage of locally sourced ingredients will make his beers unique; in addition to brewing at small quantities he will be able to “fine-tune” the beers to make them “perfect.”

To make a good beer, good water is essential he said, since it is the main ingredient in brewing. If the water isn’t good, then that will affect the beer.

The name, “Hopping Eagle Brewing Company” derives from “hopping” being a part of the brewing process, and “eagle” since Passaro is an Eagle Scout.

Considering the other breweries in the area, Andrews said the couple’s brewery can be added to the map as beer enthusiasts visit each. Passaro said if someone visits one brewery, they will want to visit the next and in the end, it’s about “working together.”

As of yet, Passaro plans on opening this summer, but now it is dependent on the licensing process going through, which has been affected by the federal government shutdown. He called the shutdown a “definite delay.”

While Passaro and Andrews spoke with The News Eagle, there are four owners, one being silent, but all being family members. Because this is the couple’s first business, Passaro said he is “excited” while also a little nervous because there has been a “learning curve.” Andrews believes, however, she’s more nervous because of the details of running a business.

While food will not be served due to Passaro having only a “brewery license,” he said patrons will be welcome to bring food because he expects Hopping Eagle Brewing Company to be a “place to hang out” and “have a drink.”

For more information about Hopping Eagle Brewing Company visit http://hoppingeaglebrewing.com/ or their Instagram or Facebook page.



