HONESDALE - Wayne Bank has announced a special loan offer for federal employees, in the wake of the current, partial government shutdown.

A flyer released January 23, 2019 announced a loan package with no interest and no payments required for six months. After the no-interest term, the loan is subject to a 4.99% Annual Percentage Rate with a cost of $23.03 per $1,000 borrowed, limited to loans between $2,500 and $6,500.

Eligibility requires proof of employment with the federal government. For more information, contact Wayne Bank at 800-598-5002. Visit online at www.waynebank.com.