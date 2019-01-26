HONESDALE - RiverFolk Concerts and Meghan Cary are offering a free concert to any furloughed federal employee this Sunday, January 27, at The Cooperage Project. Showtime is 3 p.m.

Please bring your Federal ID. Reservations are appreciated.

Tickets are available to the general public who are not furloughed federal employees. The suggested donation is $20 reserved, or $25 at the door.

This is a “BYOB” event. Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.

Meghan Cary didn’t mean to be a musician. But when her fiancé unexpectedly died, she picked up his guitar, figured out how to play it, and wrote her debut, earning her Billboard Magazine’s Critic’s Choice for Best Newcomer. “I wrote my grief into music and sang my way out of the abyss.” Cary continues to share the healing power of music with the community that has rallied around her message of hope and being heard.

Known for her raw honesty and ability to connect with and engage her audience, Cary brings people to their feet and at times to tears with high-energy tunes, masterful storytelling, and lyrics that resonate universally. Cary’s song “Sing Louder”, a call to raise our voices together to make a difference, has become an anthem for the music-loving community.

This is also RiverFolk Concert’s 10th anniversary. Help them celebrate with this concert. Cake is planned.

The Cooperage is located at 1030 Main St., Honesdale.

Call 845-252-6783 to reserve, or email riverfolkconcerts@frontier.com.

