SCHOOL DAYS - Wallenpaupack North Primary School announced their Good Citizens for December. 2018. Shown from left to right: Kindergarten (on the floor): Mrs. Crouthamel – Gavin Edwards (Absent), Mrs. DeLeon – Wyatt Doughty, Ms. Delevan – Hunter Morgan, Mrs. Hyduchak – Thomas McVeigh (Absent), Mr. Lenz – Mackenzie Genovese, Mrs. Mann – Liam DeLeo, Mrs. McGinnis – Victor Babyak, Mrs. Morgan – Rayne Stare, Mrs. Rizzo – Jocelyn Schock. First Grade (sitting): Mrs. Dein – Grace Albion, Mrs. Gabrielson – Ashlynn Morgan, Mrs. Kiesendahl & Mrs. Miller – Bradley Ace, Mrs. Murphy –MaKenzie West, Mrs. Seifert – Justin Schenk, Mrs. Story & Ms. Vaidya – Reagan Buselli, Mrs. Skibber – McKenzie Simon, Mrs. Turner – William Motz. Second Grade (standing): Mr. Bryan – McKenna Kessler, Ms. Dutko – Faro Cottone, Mrs. Gross – Eoin Lynch, Mrs. Hosking & Ms. Vaidya – Austin Binder, Mrs. Schmalzle – Shane Mauger, Mrs. Slate – Madeline Cron (Absent), Mrs. Warner – Grace Sterner, Mrs. Wierbowski & Mrs. Ey – Ella Scarpaci, Mrs. Zuclich – Ethan Carde, Officer Kenneth Hubert. Principal Anthony Cavallaro is seen on the far left side. Contributed