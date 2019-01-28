HONESDALE- On Thursday, February 7 fiddle player Andrew Finn Magill is set for a performance at The Cooperage in Honesdale.

The doors will be opening at 6:30 p.m. with music starting at 7 p.m.

Donations will be collected at the door. The Cooperage is located at 1030 Main Street.

Andrew “Finn the Fiddler” Magill has seen his career surge ever since the release of his 2016 two-disc project Roots and Branches which debuted at #46 on the Folk DJ charts and has been featured multiple times on NPR.

That new musical voice has emerged with Canta, Violino! (Sing, Violin!), Magill’s tribute to Brazillian music.

In 2014, Finn moved to Rio de Janeiro and plunged deep into Brazillian choro music, studying with some of the most accomplished in the genre including Luis Barcelos, Nocolas Krassik and Pedro Paes as he gradually absorbed other Brazillian traditions such as forro, samba, and bossa nova.

Composed, arranged, and produced by Magill, Canta, Violino! merges fifteen years of jazz study with the Brazillian musical language he is so deeply immersed in, and features some of the most exciting virtusoi of Brazil’s next generation including Lourenco Vasconecellos (drums), Joao Camerero (7-string guitar), Dudu Oliveira (flute), Fernanda Sant’Anna (vocals) as well as American mandolin player Mike Marshall.

For more information call 570-253-2020.




