WILKES-BARRE - The Big Band Society of NE PA is an organization of individuals who love ballroom dancing. It has been going strong for almost 50 years. The Society promotes the great music from the Big Band Era but over the years, dancing at Big Band events has evolved to include all of the currently popular social dances: cha-cha, rumba, waltz, foxtrot, nightclub 2-step and more.

The Big Band Society has a large active membership of people who enjoy socializing at monthly Dinner Dances, usually held the first Friday evening of each month at the Genetti Hotel and Conference Center, Wilkes-Barre. Big Band Society members are not professional dancers, just regular people who love to dance. All of the music is life and represents some of the best and most popular regional bands. If you enjoy dancing or just listening to great music with friends over dinner, The Big Band Society invites you to join them.

The organization is inviting the public to their Valentine’s Dinner Dance on Friday, February 1 in the Ballroom at Genettis in Wilkes-Barre. Doors open at 5:45 with a four course dinner served at 6:30. George Tarasek’s orchestra, “Flash Drive” will provide wonderful music for your dancing pleasure from 7:30 - 10:30 p.m. Cost: $40/per person. Reservations required. Dress for the event: Evening wear for women and suit/sport coat and tie for men.

For more information and reservation please call Noreen at 973-948-0513.